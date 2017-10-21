5 people stabbed at Munich train station, manhunt underway for assailant

A manhunt is underway in Munich, Germany, after five people were stabbed at a train station in the city's downtown Saturday morning officials said.

The victims sustained light injuries, the Munich Fire Brigade tweeted.

"We are searching for the offender with all police officers available," Munich police tweeted. "Until now we know nothing about the motivation."

Another tweet read, "The offender is still on the run. If possible stay in your houses."

After the attack, which occurred at the Rosenheimer Platz train station, the the perpetrator fled the scene, according to police.

"Description of the suspect: a man about 40 years, riding a black bike; wearing gray trousers, green training jacket, backpack+ sleeping mat," Munich police tweeted. "Update to description of the suspect: corpulent figure, short middle-blond hair, unshaven. #RosenheimerPlatz."

