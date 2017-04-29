People's Climate March draws massive crowd to Washington, D.C. on President Trump's 100th day in office

Apr 29, 2017, 1:35 PM ET
PHOTO: People gather near the U.S. Capitol for the Peoples Climate Movement before marching to the White House to protest President Donald Trumps environmental policies, April 29, 2017 in Washington, D.C. PlayAstrid Riecken/Getty Images
People are taking to the streets in Washington D.C. on Saturday for the People's Climate March, calling for climate action on President Donald Trump's 100th day in office.

Although the march is anchored in the U.S. capital, there were hundreds of sister marches happening in cities across the country and around the globe, including Geneva, Amsterdam and Lisbon.

PHOTO: Thousands of people take part in the Peoples Climate March to call for an ambitious climate policy, April 29, 2017 in Amsterdam. Koen Van Weel/AFP/Getty Images
Thousands of people take part in the People's Climate March to call for an ambitious climate policy, April 29, 2017 in Amsterdam.

The event stems from the historic People's Climate March on September 21, 2014, the eve of the United Nations Climate Summit. The march, organized by the People's Climate Movement, drew 400,000 people to the streets of New York City, demanding that global leaders act on climate change.

PHOTO: About five hundred protesters hold placards reading, Stop climactic Trumperies during the World Climate March in Geneva, Switzerland, April 29, 2017.Salvatore Di Nolfi/EPA
About five hundred protesters hold placards reading, "Stop climactic Trumperies" during the World Climate March in Geneva, Switzerland, April 29, 2017.

This year's march coincides with Trump's 100th day in office, though organizers said it was planned ahead of the U.S. presidential election. The event aims to pressure leaders to act on climate change while creating family-sustaining jobs, investing in front-line and indigenous communities and protecting workers who would be affected by the transition to a clean, renewable energy economy.

"This march grew out of the relationship building among some of the country's most important progressive organizations and movements," People's Climate Movement national coordinator Paul Getsos said in a statement Saturday. "There was a simple demand -– act.

"Today's actions are not for one day or one week or one year," Getsos added.

PHOTO: Protesters hold a sign with the text Let humans have the right to breathe, during a World Climate March in Lisbon, Portugal, April 29, 2017. Antonio Cotrim/EPA
Protesters hold a sign with the text "Let human's have the right to breathe," during a World Climate March in Lisbon, Portugal, April 29, 2017.

In Washington, marchers gathered at Union Square near the Capitol at 12:30 p.m. ET before marching up Pennsylvania Avenue toward the White House. The marchers plan to then encircle the White House, calling for action.

The crowds will reconvene at the Washington Monument grounds to listen to music and speakers from around the country, including an indigenous community leader from the Gulf Coast, an Iraq war veteran, a South Carolina pastor, a Muslim imam, a Las Vegas student and a nurse affected by Hurricane Sandy, according to organizers.

