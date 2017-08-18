One person was killed and one person was injured in a stabbing attack in the German city of Wuppertal-Elberfeld today, according to police.

Wuppertal police are still searching for one or more suspects related to the stabbings.

No information has been released about the possible motive of the attack.

This marks the second reported stabbing attack in Europe today, as one person was killed in Finland during a stabbing attack that left several others injured.

It also comes one day after a deadly ISIS-claimed attack in Barcelona in which 13 people were killed and at least a hundred others injured after a van plowed into crowds in a busy tourist area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.