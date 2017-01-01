Zoltan Balogh/EPA

  • Morning fog embraces the trees of the City Park of Budapest, Hungary, Feb. 3, 2017.
    Zoltan Balogh/EPA

  • Fog is seen over over the Jested mountains, Czech, Republic in January 2017.
    Martin Rak/Solent News/REX/Shutterstock

  • The sun rises as blanket of fog covers the Aleppo citadel and the city of Aleppo, Syria, Jan. 20, 2017.
    Hassan Ammar/AP Photo

  • City of Edinburgh shrouded in frozen fog in Edinburgh, Scotland, Jan. 21, 2017.
    Geoff Robinson Photography/REX/Shutterstock

  • The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, in a heavy fog, Jan. 31, 2017.
    Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images

  • A deer jumps through a field at sunrise in Popielarze village near Warsaw, Poland, Jan. 27, 2017.
    Janek Skarzynski/AFP/Getty Images

  • Fog is seen over the Bavarian city of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Jan. 20, 2017.
    Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images

  • The Ayrton Light is seen lit above the belfry in Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, on Feb. 1, 2017 in London, England.
    Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

  • Lake Constance covered in dense fog, Feb. 2, 2017.
    Felix Kastle/AFP/Getty Images

  • A pedestrian walks through the winter fog in temperatures in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 1, 2017.
    Maurizio Gambarini/dpa Photo via Newscom

  • A man walks in fog in Dunham Park near Altrincham in Britain, Jan. 23, 2017.
    Phil Noble/Reuters

  • A blanket of fog covers the city of Sofia, Bulgaria, Jan. 21, 2017.
    Blagoy Kirilov/Reuters

  • Strollers walk in the morning fog at the bank of the Danube with the Chain Bridge in the background in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Feb. 3, 2017.
    Zoltan Balogh/EPA

Related

Home> International > Photos > Cities Shrouded in Fog
Join the Discussion
blog comments powered by Disqus
See It, Share It
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.