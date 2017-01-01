Morning fog embraces the trees of the City Park of Budapest, Hungary, Feb. 3, 2017.
Zoltan Balogh/EPA
Fog is seen over over the Jested mountains, Czech, Republic in January 2017.
Martin Rak/Solent News/REX/Shutterstock
The sun rises as blanket of fog covers the Aleppo citadel and the city of Aleppo, Syria, Jan. 20, 2017.
Hassan Ammar/AP Photo
City of Edinburgh shrouded in frozen fog in Edinburgh, Scotland, Jan. 21, 2017.
Geoff Robinson Photography/REX/Shutterstock
The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, in a heavy fog, Jan. 31, 2017.
Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images
A deer jumps through a field at sunrise in Popielarze village near Warsaw, Poland, Jan. 27, 2017.
Janek Skarzynski/AFP/Getty Images
Fog is seen over the Bavarian city of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Jan. 20, 2017.
Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images
The Ayrton Light is seen lit above the belfry in Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, on Feb. 1, 2017 in London, England.
Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
Lake Constance covered in dense fog, Feb. 2, 2017.
Felix Kastle/AFP/Getty Images
A pedestrian walks through the winter fog in temperatures in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 1, 2017.
Maurizio Gambarini/dpa Photo via Newscom
A man walks in fog in Dunham Park near Altrincham in Britain, Jan. 23, 2017.
Phil Noble/Reuters
A blanket of fog covers the city of Sofia, Bulgaria, Jan. 21, 2017.
Blagoy Kirilov/Reuters
Strollers walk in the morning fog at the bank of the Danube with the Chain Bridge in the background in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Feb. 3, 2017.
Zoltan Balogh/EPA