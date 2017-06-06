A woman is comforted by her friend as she breaks down in tears during a minutes silence near the scene of Saturday's terrorist attack, June 6, 2017, in London.
Carl Court/Getty Images
Members of the public observe a minute's silence for the victims of the London Bridge terror attacks on London Bridge, June 6, 2017.
Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA
A vigil is held for the victims of the London Bridge terror attack in Potters Fields Park, June 5, 2017, in London.
James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock
People bow their heads along with London Mayor Sadiq Khan during a vigil at Potters Fields Park in London, June 5, 2017, to commemorate the victims of the terror attack on London Bridge.
Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images
Police forensic officers work on the London Bridge, June 4, 2017, as police continue their investigations following the June 3 terror attack in London.
Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images
Members of the public view the scene after police officers raided a property in East Ham, June 4, 2017 in London, following the attack on the London Bridge.
Carl Court/Getty Images
Forensic investigators work near Borough Market in London on June 4, 2017, following the June 3 terror attack on the London Bridge.
Niklas Halle'n/AFP/Getty Images
People receive medical attention on Thrale Street near London Bridge following a terrorist incident, June 3, 2017.
Federica De Caria/Press Association via AP
Armed police officers respond to an incident on London Bridge in London, Saturday night, June 3, 2017.
Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP
People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge in London, June 4, 2017.
Neil Hall/Reuters
Armed police stand over two suspects shot at the scene of a terror attack outside Borough Market in central London, June 3, 2017.
Gabriele Sciotto/AFP/Getty Images
A victim is treated near London Bridge after a vehicle struck pedestrians in an apparant attack, June 3, 2017 in London.
Ben Cawthra/REX/Shutterstock
Police and members of the emergency services attend to victims after an attack on the London Bridge in central London, June 3, 2017.
Daniel Sorabji/AFP/Getty Images
People flee the area near London Bridge after reports of an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrians, June 3, 2017 in London.
Ben Cawthra/REX/Shutterstock
Police officers and members of the emergency services attend to a person injured in an apparent terror attack on London Bridge, June 3, 2017 in London.
Daniel Sorabji/AFP/Getty Images