Pope John Paul II, seated at a table in the Old Consistorial Hall, signs the new Roman Catholic Code of Canon Law during a ceremony at the Vatican, on Jan. 25, 1983. The new Code of Canon Law is a more streamlined set of Church law that retains automatic excommunication for abortion and makes marriage annulments more complex. Looking on are West German Cardinal, Joseph Ratzinger, and Venezuelan Archbishop Rosalio, Jose Castillo Lara, Chairman of the Vatican commission that has been revising the code for the last two decades.