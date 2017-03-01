Cardinal Jozef Tomko, left, makes the sign of the cross with ashes on the forehead of Pope Francis during the Ash Wednesday mass opening Lent, the forty-day period of abstinence and deprivation for Christians before Holy Week and Easter, March 1, 2017, at Santa Sabina church in Rome.
AFP/Getty Images
YOU JUST SAW:
PHOTO: Cardinal Jozef Tomko, left, makes the sign of the cross with ashes on the forehead of Pope Francis during the Ash Wednesday mass opening Lent, March 1, 2017, at Santa Sabina church in Rome.