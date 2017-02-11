ABC News photo editors chose the best news images of the week for this collection. </br></br>A opposition supporter reacts after burning tires during demonstrations against the rerun of Kenya's disputed presidential election in Mombasa, Kenya, Oct. 26, 2017. AP

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman celebrates after the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers to win Major League Baseball's (MLB) World Series Game 7 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Nov. 1 2017. <br> <br> The Astros won the best-of-seven series 4-3. Eugene Garcia/EPA

A Home Depot truck used to hit people at full-speed on a bike path alongside the West Side Highway in New York is seen as emergency crews respond to the crime scene, Oct. 31, 2017. Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Rohingya refugee children walk at Moynerghona refugee camp in the Bangladeshi district of Ukhia, Oct. 29, 2017. Tauseef Mustafa/AFP via Getty Images

A member of Phi Delta Theta dives toward the end zone during the annual Michigan Mudbowl in Ann Arbor, Mich., Oct. 28, 2017. Hunter Dyke/The Ann Arbor News via AP

A police officer carries a school girl on his back to get her to safety after she was caught up in running battles between police and protesters and was affected by tear gas in Kawangware, Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 30, 2017. Dai Kurokawa/EPA

Shadows are cast by cyclists during the Cycling Road Race Test Event along Currumbin Bay on Oct. 29, 2017, in the Gold Coast, Australia. Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., addresses a rally against the Republican tax plan outside the U.S. Capitol, Nov. 1, 2017. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A tomb is seen in the Holy Trinity cemetery of Kecskemet on the occasion of the approaching All Souls' Day, southeast of Budapest, Hungary, Oct. 30, 2017. Sandor Ujvari/EPA

A remote-controlled witch on a broom flies over a southern California neighborhood after sunset on Halloween night in Encinitas, Calif., Oct. 31, 2017. Mike Blake/Reuters

Photographers help a Rohingya refugee to come out of Nad River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Nov. 1, 2017. Hannah McKay/Reuters

Philippine soldiers are reflected on a puddle as they arrive at the port of Manila on Oct. 30, 2017, with some 500 personnel composed of Marines, sailors, aviators and intelligence operatives after a five-month deployment against Islamic State supporters in Marawi City, Philippines. Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images

Civilians assist a man injured from a suicide car bomb explosion in Hamarweyne district of Mogadishu, Somalia, Oct. 28, 2017. Feisal Omar/Reuters

People visit tombs of relatives and friends at “Nueva Esperanza” (New Hope) cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Nov. 1, 2017. Guadalupe Pardo/Reuters