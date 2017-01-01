Rescue personnel work at the crash site of a Turkish cargo plane in the village of Dacha-Suu outside Bishkek on Jan. 16, 2017. The Turkish cargo plane crashed into the village near Kyrgyzstan's main airport, killing at least 37 people and destroying houses after attempting to land in thick fog, authorities said. Vyacheslav Oseledko/AFP/Getty Images

A zookeeper gives a bath to Dara, five-year-old orangutan, at the Bali Zoo in Bali, Indonesia, Jan. 16, 2017. Firdia Lisnawati/AP Photo

Inmates stand on the prison roof waving a flag that reads "We want peace but don't run away from war" during a rebellion in Alcacuz Penitentiary Center near Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, northeastern Brazil on Jan. 16, 2017. The latest in a string of brutal prison massacres involving suspected gang members in Brazil has killed 26 inmates, most of whom were beheaded. The bloodbath erupted Saturday night in the overcrowded Alcacuz prison in the northeastern state of Rio Grande do Norte. Similar violence at other jails in Brazil left around 100 inmates dead in early January. Andressa Anholete/AFP/Getty Images

A Big Ben clock face and the Elizabeth Tower and statue of Winston Churchill are seen reflected in a puddle in Parliament Square, central London on Jan. 16, 2017. Prime Minister Theresa May won endorsement from US President-elect Donald Trump over her Brexit course but the pound plunged on Monday on fears that Britain could be on a collision course with its EU allies. Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

A commuter jumps between trains upon arrival at a station, to attend Akheri Munajat, the final supplication during Biswa Ijtema or World Muslim Congregation, on the outskirts of Dhaka Jan. 15, 2017. Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

People demonstrate for the Affordable Care Act and against Trump during the First Stand Rally in Newark, N.J., Jan. 15, 2017. Stephanie Keith/Reuters

Secretary of State John Kerry talks with Vo Ban Tam, 70, a former Viet Cong guerrilla who took part in the attack on Kerry's Swift Boat in Feb. 28, 1969, while on a tour of the region, Jan. 14, 2017 in the Mekong River Delta, Vietnam. Kerry once patrolled these waters on a U.S. naval gunboat and received the Silver Star for his actions. Alex Brandon, Pool via AP