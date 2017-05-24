Pink balloons used as symbol of joy after Manchester tragedy

May 24, 2017, 9:01 AM ET
PHOTO: Pink balloons dropped from the ceiling inside Manchester Arena at the Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.Playdominatemalum/Twitter
The pink balloons that Ariana Grande fans can be seen gripping following Monday night's attack at Manchester Arena have now become a symbol of joy and hope.

The bubble-gum pink balloons, which were released from the arena's ceiling as the concert was ending, are honoring the 22 victims who were killed by a suicide bomber.

The balloons have also been released at vigils held this week.