Pink balloons used as symbol of joy after Manchester tragedy

The pink balloons that Ariana Grande fans can be seen gripping following Monday night's attack at Manchester Arena have now become a symbol of joy and hope.
The bubble-gum pink balloons, which were released from the arena's ceiling as the concert was ending, are honoring the 22 victims who were killed by a suicide bomber.
Pink balloons - a symbol of the joy @ArianaGrande stands for, are being spread to mourn those lost in Manchester. Honestly beautiful ???? pic.twitter.com/rT9tBiHI6z— axl (@desirablemila) May 23, 2017
The balloons have also been released at vigils held this week.
Pink balloons one representing joy and fun, the other remembering the angels we've lost, 24hrs apart ?? pic.twitter.com/htpEGtGkzh— malum // malec ? (@dominatemalum) May 23, 2017