Plane in Turkey overshoots icy runway, stops on side of Black Sea cliff

Jan 14, 2018, 10:24 PM ET
PHOTO: A Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane sits on a cliff after skidding off the runway at Trabzons airport on the Black Sea coast in Turkey, Jan. 14, 2018.PlayIHLAS NEWS AGENCY/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH Boeing 737 passenger jet skids off runway, dangles off cliff in Turkey

A commercial jet carrying 168 people overshot an icy airstrip in northern Turkey on Saturday, getting wedged on a cliff just feet from the Black Sea.

PHOTO: The site of accident where a Pegasus Airlines airplane skidded off the runway at Trabzon airport by the Black Sea in Trabzon, Turkey is pictured Jan. 14, 2018.Xinhua via Newscom
The site of accident where a Pegasus Airlines airplane skidded off the runway at Trabzon airport by the Black Sea in Trabzon, Turkey is pictured Jan. 14, 2018.

PHOTO: A Boeing 737-800 of Turkeys Pegasus Airlines is pictured after skidding off the runway downhill towards the sea at the airport in Trabzon, Turkey, Jan. 14, 2018. HA-Depo Photos via AP
A Boeing 737-800 of Turkey's Pegasus Airlines is pictured after skidding off the runway downhill towards the sea at the airport in Trabzon, Turkey, Jan. 14, 2018.

Despite the horrifying image of the Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 seen teetering over a muddy cliff at Ankara-Tabzon Airport, all 162 passengers, two pilots, and four cabin crew were unharmed and were freed from its fusillade, the airline confirmed in a statement.

The plane came dangerously close to going into the Black Sea.

Afterward, the airport shut down operations until Sunday morning, and a probe was launched to figure out why the plane skidded off the runway, Trabzon Gov. Yucel Yavuz told Reuters.

Comments