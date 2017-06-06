British police arrested a 38-year-old man at London's Heathrow Airport Tuesday in connection with the Manchester Arena attack, the Greater Manchester Police announced.

The unidentified man was arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to the U.K.'s Terrorism Act.

"The arrest was planned beforehand and there was no direct threat to the airport," police said in a statement. The suspect is currently in custody.

Nineteen people in total have been arrested in connection with the bombing after an Ariana Grande concert on May 22 that killed 22 people and injured more than 100.

Seven men remain in custody for questioning, police said.

Grande headlined the One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday, two weeks after the attack, which raised more than $3.5 million for the victims.