Police officer injured, suspect in hospital after incident near Notre-Dame in Paris

A police officer has been injured and his alleged attacker has been apprehended after police activity was reported near the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris today.

The attacker is being evaluated at a hospital, police said.

Paris' counter-terrorism office has opened an investigation following the incident, the French prosecutor's office said.

Visitors who were inside Notre-Dame during the incident are gradually being released, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Paul Pradier contributed to this report.