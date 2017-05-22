Deaths, injuries after reports of explosion at Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena: Police

May 22, 2017, 6:58 PM ET
Police and other emergency services assist an injured woman near the Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion, May 22, 2017.
Police are responding to reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England.

In a statement, police said there are a "number of confirmed fatalities" as well as additional injuries. Authorities are telling people to avoid the area.

Further details of the incident were not immediately available.

Police and other emergency services are seen near the Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion, May 22, 2017.
Police and other emergency services are seen near the Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion, May 22, 2017.

Emergency services are on the scene of the incident. Video shows panicked people fleeing the arena.

Reps for Grande confirmed that she was not harmed.

PHOTO: Police and other emergency services assist an injured woman near the Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion, May 22, 2017.Joel Goodman/LNP/REX/Shutterstock
Police and other emergency services assist an injured woman near the Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion, May 22, 2017.

Manchester Victoria station has been evacuated and trains are unable to run.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.