Pope Francis sticks with popemobile instead of $200K Lamborghini

Nov 15, 2017, 10:40 AM ET
PHOTO: The Vatican released this photo on Nov. 15, 2017, by the Vatican press office, Osservatore Romano, showing Pope Francis receiving a Lamborghini Huracan as a gift from the Italian car company, with Lambhorgini CEO Stefano Domenicali.AFP/Getty Images
The Vatican released this photo on Nov. 15, 2017, by the Vatican press office, Osservatore Romano, showing Pope Francis receiving a Lamborghini Huracan as a gift from the Italian car company, with Lambhorgini CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Billionaires, get out your checkbooks. A one-of-a kind Lamborghini -- blessed and signed by Pope Francis – is coming to auction soon.

The Italian sportscar maker designed and built a special Huracan for the pope, who officially received it at the Vatican today with Lamborghini executives in tow. The car was painted to replicate the Vatican's flag colors, complete with papal-gold accents on the hood and roof. Pope Francis smiled as he signed "Francesco" in big letters with a black marker on the car.

The two-door Huracan Coupe starts at $200,000.

Sotheby’s will auction off the sportscar, the Vatican said in a statement. The money raised will go toward several charities the pope has selected, including one that helps Christians who are living as refugees in Kurdistan to return to their communities in Iraq.

The pope, who prefers to be driven around in the modest popemobile, will not take the pricey Lamborghini for a spin before the upcoming auction.

Pope's Chile-Peru trip to include focus on indigenous people

Lamborghini's new Aventador S sets drivers back $421K, but cupholders still extra

PHOTO: Pope Francis signs a Lamborghini Huracan he received as a gift as Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali (2ndR) looks on, Nov. 15, 2017, at the Vatican.AFP/Getty Images
Pope Francis signs a Lamborghini Huracan he received as a gift as Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali (2ndR) looks on, Nov. 15, 2017, at the Vatican.

PHOTO: Pope Francis blesses a Lamborghini Huracan which was gifted to him from the Italian car company, Nov. 15, 2017, at the Vatican and released by the Vatican press office, Osservatore Romano.AFP/Getty Images
Pope Francis blesses a Lamborghini Huracan which was gifted to him from the Italian car company, Nov. 15, 2017, at the Vatican and released by the Vatican press office, Osservatore Romano.

PHOTO: This handout photo taken Nov. 15, 2017, released by the Vatican press office, Osservatore Romano, shows Pope Francis speaking with Lambhorgini CEO Stefano Domenicali (R) after receiving a Lamborghini Huracan as a gift from the Italian car company.AFP/Getty Images
This handout photo taken Nov. 15, 2017, released by the Vatican press office, Osservatore Romano, shows Pope Francis speaking with Lambhorgini CEO Stefano Domenicali (R) after receiving a Lamborghini Huracan as a gift from the Italian car company.

Comments