Pope Francis sticks with popemobile instead of $200K Lamborghini

Billionaires, get out your checkbooks. A one-of-a kind Lamborghini -- blessed and signed by Pope Francis – is coming to auction soon.

The Italian sportscar maker designed and built a special Huracan for the pope, who officially received it at the Vatican today with Lamborghini executives in tow. The car was painted to replicate the Vatican's flag colors, complete with papal-gold accents on the hood and roof. Pope Francis smiled as he signed "Francesco" in big letters with a black marker on the car.

The two-door Huracan Coupe starts at $200,000.

Sotheby’s will auction off the sportscar, the Vatican said in a statement. The money raised will go toward several charities the pope has selected, including one that helps Christians who are living as refugees in Kurdistan to return to their communities in Iraq.

The pope, who prefers to be driven around in the modest popemobile, will not take the pricey Lamborghini for a spin before the upcoming auction.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images