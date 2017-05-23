President Trump on Tuesday will visit Bethlehem in the West Bank, the next stop on his eight-day overseas trip. He is expected to discuss a possible peace deal in the Middle East with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

The visit follows Trump's meetings with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he repeatedly expressed optimism for a peace settlement, despite his predecessors' inability to reach a lasting deal.

In a meeting at the White House three weeks ago, Trump called on Abbas to demand that Palestinian leaders condemn any and all violence against Israelis, and Abbas spoke out strongly against Israel's occupation of the West Bank.

The administration has been confronted with thorny diplomatic realities during Trump's whirlwind overseas tour, specifically his decision to visit the Western Wall.

A junior U.S. official caused an uproar among many Israeli officials during a presurvey of the site, when he said that the Western Wall was not in Israeli territory but "is part of the West Bank."

After the incident, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley deviated from long-standing U.S. policy by saying the Western Wall is part of Israel, leading to protest from many Palestinians. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, asked about Haley's comments, reiterated traditional U.S. policy, saying, "The wall is part of Jerusalem."

After meeting with Abbas, Trump will visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, where he will lay a wreath and deliver brief remarks. It could be an awkward moment for White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who in April was the target of a stinging statement from Yad Vashem over his controversial comparison between Adolf Hitler and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a press briefing.

"Yad Vashem expresses deep concern regarding the inaccurate and insensitive use of terms related to the Holocaust by the White House press secretary," according to a statement from the memorial. "His statements imply a profound lack of knowledge of events of the Second World War, including the Holocaust. Moreover, they are liable to strengthen the hands of those whose goal is to distort history."

Spicer repeatedly apologized after the episode.

After the wreath-laying ceremony, Trump will deliver an address at the Israel Museum to the Israeli people. That follows his address on Sunday in Saudi Arabia to leaders of Muslim countries, in which he called on them to "drive out" extremists and terrorists.