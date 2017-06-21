Prince Philip hospitalized as a ‘precautionary measure’

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday night as a "precautionary measure" for treatment of an infection arising from a pre-existing condition, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told ABC News.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who turned 96 this month, is in good spirits and was said to be disappointed to have to miss the State Opening of Parliament and Royal Ascot.

In Philip's place, Charles, the Prince of Wales, will accompany The Queen to the State Opening.

Last month, Prince Philip announced that he would be stepping down from public life in the fall.

Prince Philip was admitted to the hospital in 2013 for an exploratory abdominal surgery.

In 2012, he was admitted to the hospital during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee for a bladder infection, an ailment that affected him again in 2015.

In 2011, he underwent a "minimally invasive procedure of coronary stenting," which was successfully performed after he was taken to the hospital suffering from chest pains.