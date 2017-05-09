Progressive Moon Jae-in elected president in South Korea, favors dialogue with North Korea

Moon Jae-in, a longtime opposition leader who favors opening a dialogue with North Korea, is claiming victory as South Korea’s next president, ending a decade of conservative rule.

Moon, 64, represents the progressive Democratic Party leading exit polls by a far margin over his two main rivals, conservative Hong Joon-pyo and Ahn Cheol-soo. Moon scored 41.4 percent followed by Hong 23.3 percent and Ahn 21.8 percent.

Moon is replacing former President Park Geun-hye in a by-election after Park was impeached in March. Park’s five-year term was to end in February 2018, but following a series of political scandals she is currently in jail awaiting trial on charges of corruption.

Born to a poor family that fled North Korea and settled in a small island in South Gyeongsang Province, Moon started his career as a radical pro-democracy activist and a human rights lawyer.

He served as a senior secretary to former President Roh Moo-Hyun from 2005 to 2006, then as chief of staff in 2007-2008.

Moon’s new administration is expected to veer towards a softer approach in dealing with North Korea, signaling a possibly turbulent ride for U.S.-South Korea relations.

Public sentiment in South Korea has already begun to sour towards Washington after President Trump said last month that Seoul should be paying for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, contradicting the original mutual agreement in which Seoul would provide land and infrastructure. The progressives have voiced discontent, saying that the Americans bullied South Korea into hosting the anti-missile system and then demanded the country foot the 1-billion dollar bill.

Moon has said that the previous conservative government's hard-line approach to North Korea failed to prevent Pyongyang from developing nuclear bombs and missile programs. He favors engagement and greater dialogue. He has repeatedly pledged during his campaign that South Korea would have an independent voice in the international community.

North Korea has consistently supported Moon’s victory with its state media on Tuesday encouraging South Korean voters to "judge the puppet group of conservatives."

The new administration will also likely reopen the Kaesong Industrial Complex, an inter-Korean industrial park located in North Korea, which was shut down last year by former President Park to increase pressure on Pyongyang.

