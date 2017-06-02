Putin on Trump's withdrawal from Paris Accord: 'Don't worry, be happy'

Russian President Vladimir Putin today appeared to come to the defense of President Trump over his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Putin, speaking at an economic forum in Russia, said that although he thinks it would have been better for the U.S. to try to change the agreement rather than leave it, he isn't rushing to condemn Trump for his decision.

Responding to a question from NBC’s Megyn Kelly on stage at the forum in St. Petersburg, Putin also downplayed the significance of the U.S. withdrawal from the accord given that the agreement is not binding.

Putin suggested that there will perhaps still be time to renegotiate the deal so that the U.S. will decide to remain.

“It’s not even come into force yet. It should come into force in 2021. So we still have time, if we work constructively we still have time,” said the Russian president who then, switching to English, quoted a popular song, “Don’t worry, be happy.”

Russia is a signatory of the Paris Agreement, and the Kremlin said this week it would remain in the climate accord.

Putin said, "I wouldn’t start to condemn President Trump" over the decision, adding that perhaps Trump thought agreements by former President Barack Obama “hadn’t been totally thought through.”

The Russian leader stressed that because the Paris Accord is nonbinding it depends on countries' taking their own actions. Without U.S. participation, he added, it will be impossible in any case for the agreement to achieve its aims for combating climate change.

Putin said that he believes based on Trump’s comments that the U.S. president still wants to address the issue of climate change.

Trump announced Thursday that the U.S. would withdraw from the agreement but will immediately begin negotiating to either re-enter the deal or establish a new one.

"We are getting out, but we are starting to negotiate and we’ll see if we can make a deal that’s fair,” Trump said at the White House.