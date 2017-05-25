Queen Elizabeth II visited a children’s hospital today in Manchester and met with young survivors of the deadly blast that killed 22 people after an Ariana Grande concert.

The queen, wearing an orange hat and carrying a black clutch, arrived at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital this morning just after the U.K. held a national moment of silence for the victims of the blast.

The 91-year-old monarch met with some of the hospital’s nurses and doctors and visited the hospital rooms of survivors, including a 15-year-old girl who was wearing an Ariana Grande T-shirt and surrounded by balloons and stuffed animals.

Queen Elizabeth asked the girl, identified as 15-year-old Millie Robson, if she had enjoyed the concert. Millie told the queen she met Grande backstage before the concert, and Millie's mom added she had won a contest.

The Queen speaks to Millie Robson, aged 15, from County Durham, and her mum, Marie at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. pic.twitter.com/9yJem1gt88 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 25, 2017

Her Majesty is meeting nursing staff, paediatric doctors & surgeons who are treating victims & supporting their families in Manchester. pic.twitter.com/KAYcbhnQJ6 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 25, 2017

The queen described the deadly blast as "very dreadful." She also commented that it was, "very interesting how everybody has united," in the wake of the attack.

Whilst at the hospital in Manchester, The Queen spoke to 12-year-old Amy Barlow, from Rawtenstall, and her mum, Kathy. pic.twitter.com/nzYPo5cgu3 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 25, 2017

The Monday night blast at Manchester Arena killed at least 22 people and left dozens injured. The blast, which occurred in the venue's foyer, came at the conclusion of Grande’s concert, just after pink balloons had fallen from the arena's ceiling.

Grande's audience at Manchester Arena was mostly young people, many of them teens and pre-teens wearing the singer's signature bunny ears.

Queen Elizabeth met with a 14-year-old girl and her parents and a 12-year-old girl and her mom.

Her Majesty meets Evie Mills, aged 14, from Harrogate, her mum, Karen and dad, Craig at the hospital in Manchester. pic.twitter.com/DK14fFRGQS — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 25, 2017

The Queen visiting @RMCHosp today will have meant a lot to the patients and staff. Thank you for the kind words and support. pic.twitter.com/6B2dO6OvOx — RMCH Charity (@RMCHcharity) May 25, 2017

She also met with a mother who was injured while waiting for her 12-year-old daughter at the concert. The woman, identified as Ruth Murrell, told the queen her daughter attended the concert with a friend whose mother died in the blast.

Peter Byrne/AP Photo

Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital has 371 beds and is the "largest single-site children's hospital in the U.K.," according to its website.

The queen issued a statement quickly after the attack, saying, “The whole nation has been shocked.”

“I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured,” the statement read.