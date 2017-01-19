Rescuers Race to Reach Those Trapped by Avalanche at Italian Hotel

Jan 19, 2017, 12:03 PM ET
PHOTO: This handout image obtained on the Vigili del Fuoco twitter account, Jan. 19, 2017 shows an aerial view of the Hotel Rigopiano, near the village of Farinfola, on the eastern lower slopes of the Gran Sasso mountain, engulfed by a powerful avalanche.PlayVigili del Fuoco/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH Avalanche Buries Hotel in Italy

It's a race against time in Italy to reach more than 20 people believed to be trapped under rubble and snow after an avalanche buried a mountainside hotel.

The avalanche at Hotel Rigopiano on the Gran Sasso mountain, about 30 miles from the coastal city of Pescara, occurred after a series of earthquakes that shook central Italy on Wednesday.

The snow pushed through the windows of the 4-star hotel, shattering glass, blocking rooms and stopping rescuers from getting inside.

PHOTO:
SLIDESHOW: Italy Hotel Buried by Avalanche After Earthquakes

Over 20 Feared Trapped After Avalanche Buries Hotel in Italy

Earthquake Strikes Italy, Tremors Felt in Rome

Alpine rescue teams, initially blocked by fallen trees and heavy snow, finally reached the hotel by helicopter and by foot.

At least two survivors were saved but more than 20 people are still believed to be trapped.

The Associated Press, citing Italian news agency ANSA, reported that a trapped couple texted to rescuers, "Help, we're dying of cold."

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said the responding rescuers are showing their "sense of duty," although they're working in very hard conditions, Reuters reported.

PHOTO: Rescuers shovel their way in the avalanche area following the avalanche in Farindola, Italy, Jan. 19, 2017.Italian Finance Police via AP Photo
Rescuers shovel their way in the avalanche area following the avalanche in Farindola, Italy, Jan. 19, 2017.