Rescuers Race to Reach Those Trapped by Avalanche at Italian Hotel

It's a race against time in Italy to reach more than 20 people believed to be trapped under rubble and snow after an avalanche buried a mountainside hotel.

The avalanche at Hotel Rigopiano on the Gran Sasso mountain, about 30 miles from the coastal city of Pescara, occurred after a series of earthquakes that shook central Italy on Wednesday.

The snow pushed through the windows of the 4-star hotel, shattering glass, blocking rooms and stopping rescuers from getting inside.

Alpine rescue teams, initially blocked by fallen trees and heavy snow, finally reached the hotel by helicopter and by foot.

At least two survivors were saved but more than 20 people are still believed to be trapped.

The Associated Press, citing Italian news agency ANSA, reported that a trapped couple texted to rescuers, "Help, we're dying of cold."

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said the responding rescuers are showing their "sense of duty," although they're working in very hard conditions, Reuters reported.