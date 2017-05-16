Russia dismisses explosive report about Trump sharing intel

The Russian government today dismissed a Washington Post report that President Trump shared classified information with members of the Russian government during a meeting last week, calling it “nonsense” devoid of facts.

“For us it’s not an issue,” Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov said. “It’s the latest nonsense and we don’t want to have anything to do with this nonsense.” As such, he said, there was nothing about the story for the Kremlin to confirm nor deny.

Russia’s foreign ministry blasted the article, with a spokeswoman writing that the report was “fake.”

“This is internal political disagreements in Washington, the arguments between political groups, political elites,” the spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told Russia’s Kommersant FM. “There is nothing else here. No data, facts, evidence.”

The Washington Post reported Monday that Trump disclosed information related to an ISIS threat during a meeting in the White House on Wednesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak.

The newspaper said that an American ally had shared the information with the United States. Russia and the United States have a largely adversarial relationship and do not share intelligence information on a regular basis.

Zakharova painted the story as “part of the information campaign that started in the United States of America before the elections, during the elections and, unfortunately, cannot calm down after the elections.”

“Of course,” she added, “we can laugh at all of this, we can show all the ridiculousness and absurdity.”

Trump's National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, called the story "false" Monday and said: "At no time, at no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed. And the president did not disclose any military operations that were not already publicly known."

Trump said he had an "absolute right" to disclose the information, but did not characterize it as classified.