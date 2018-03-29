Russia to expel 60 US diplomats, close American consulate in St. Petersburg

Russia has announced that it will expel 60 U.S. diplomats and close the American consulate in St. Petersburg in retaliation for the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats earlier by this week over the poisoning of a former spy in Britain.

Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, said at a press conference that the U.S. ambassador to Moscow was summoned to be told about the measures, Russian news agencies reported.

”Literally in these minutes, the ambassador of the United States, John Huntsman, has been invited to our ministry, where my deputy Sergey Ryabkov, will convey to him the contents of these response measures in relation to the US,” Lavrov said, according to Interfax.

Lavrov also promised that Russia would make expel staffers from other countries that threw out Russian diplomats over the alleged poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergey Skripal in Salisbury, England, on March 4.

The U.K. and others have said Russia held responsibility the attack, but Russia has denied involvement.

This is a breaking story. Please check back in for updates.