Russia expelled 23 British diplomats on Saturday in a tit-for-tat response to the U.K.’s expulsion of 23 Russian embassy staff over the nerve-agent attack in England last week.

Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement it had summoned U.K. ambassador Laurie Bristow to inform him that the 23 diplomats were now "persona non grata" and had a week to leave. The ministry said it was also closing the British consulate in Saint Petersburg and withdrawing the right of the British Council, a body that promotes British culture and language, to operate in Russia.

AP

The expulsion marks the latest turn in a confrontation between Russia and the U.K. following the poisoning of former spy Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the southern English town of Salisbury. The U.K. has accused Russia of bearing responsibility for the attack, which British officials say involved a military-grade nerve agent of a type developed secretly by Russia.

Russia has denied the U.K.'s allegations, accusing Britain of using the incident in a campaign to smear Moscow. On Saturday, Russia’s envoy to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) alleged to the news agency Interfax the "most likely" source of the nerve agent was Britain or the United States. He did not offer evidence for that assertion.

The U.S. has backed the U.K.'s allegations that Russia was behind the attack.