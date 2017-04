It's not some footage from "Jaws," it's something that actually happened to beachgoers in Melbourne, Australia.

In late February, visitors to Brighton Beach were shocked to see a small shark coming close to the shore.

The shark swam peacefully around the curious people who were brave enough to get in the water with it.

No one was injured, and the shark simply swam away.

According to Australian media outlets, warm weather may be to blame for bringing sharks to Melbourne beaches.