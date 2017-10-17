Skies above the UK, France turn an eerie orange

Oct 16, 2017, 5:01 PM ET
PHOTO: A plane flies past the Shard in central London, as the sky takes on an unusual orange color caused by Hurricane Ophelia, Oct. 16, 2017.PlayDominic Lipinski/PA via AP
WATCH Ireland, UK brace for Ophelia; officials warn of 'danger to life'

The skies above the United Kingdom and France glowed an eerie orange on Monday.

Winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia pulling dust from the Sahara Desert and smoke from the wildfires burning in Portugal and Spain are thought to be the cause of the surreal skies, according to The Associated Press.

Photographers alternately described the color of the sky as red, orange, sepia and yellow-ochre.

PHOTO: Rooftops under an yellow-ochre sky in central Rennes, western France, Oct. 16, 2017. Marie Dufay/AFP/Getty Images
Rooftops under an yellow-ochre sky in central Rennes, western France, Oct. 16, 2017.

Eurocontrol said it received an unusually high number of reports of cabin fumes in U.K. airspace.

Ophelia, now a storm, has killed at least three in Ireland.

At least 3 killed in Ireland as storm Ophelia prompts warning of 'danger to life'

PHOTO: People walk through Canary Wharf while the sky overhead turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London, Oct. 16, 2017.Tom Jacobs/Reuters
People walk through Canary Wharf while the sky overhead turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London, Oct. 16, 2017.

PHOTO: A surreal sky over central Rennes, western France, Oct. 16. 2017, after it turned a yellow-ochre color due to sand from the Sahara desert and dust from wildfires in Portugal being carried by wind.Marie Dufay/AFP/Getty Images
A surreal sky over central Rennes, western France, Oct. 16. 2017, after it turned a yellow-ochre color due to sand from the Sahara desert and dust from wildfires in Portugal being carried by wind.

PHOTO: The sky over the London Eye is bathed in a dull orange sky in London, Oct. 16, 2017.Frank Augstein/AP
The sky over the London Eye is bathed in a dull orange sky in London, Oct. 16, 2017.

nullnull

PHOTO: The landscape turns orange and yellow over a road in Brittany, Oct.16, 2017 in Chasne-sur-Illet, western France. David Vincent/AP
The landscape turns orange and yellow over a road in Brittany, Oct.16, 2017 in Chasne-sur-Illet, western France.