Toddler, baby crash dad’s serious BBC interview and steal the show

A BBC correspondent's live interview on Skype with a South Korean expert went adorably wrong this morning after the man's two young children crashed the interview.

Robert Kelly, a professor of political science at Pusan National University in South Korea, was offering his expert analysis of South Korea's move to impeach its president when his two children stormed in and stole the show.

First, a bubbly toddler came bouncing in, much to the apparent consternation of the surprised dad.

The interview was disrupted even further when a baby in a bouncer scuttled into the room. That's when Kelly's wife, with a mortified expression on her face, quickly rounded up the wayward youngsters and closed the door.

Kelly managed to keep his cool throughout the botched TV moment and completed the interview without any further interruptions.