South Korea: North Korea fires unidentified 'projectile'

North Korea has launched an unidentified "projectile" from an area northeast of Pyongyang, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed to ABC News Sunday morning.

North Korea last weekend launched a midrange missile that landed in the Sea of Japan after being launched from western North Korea. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the missile flew for about 23 minutes before crashing into the sea around 500 km (310 miles) from Russia into the center of the Sea of Japan.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Joohee Cho contributed to this report.