Nine suspected members of a jihadi group were arrested in raids today in Spain, including four with suspected links to people arrested following the 2016 Brussels airport and subway attacks that killed 32 people and wounded 300 others, The Associated Press reported.

One of those arrested is from Spain and the other eight are from Morocco, police said. All of the suspects were living in Catalonia, Spain, and are between 30 and 40 years old, the AP reported.

Regional police spokesman Josep Lluis Trapero told TV3 regional television that four of the detained were clearly members the Islamic State group. He said the arrests could help solve investigations into attacks in France as well as Belgium Belgium.

Trapero said the group was also being investigated for drug trafficking and other crimes.

A police statement said police made 12 raids in five Catalan towns including the regional capital, Barcelona.

It said the arrests followed an eight-month investigation in coordination with Belgian police.

