Strangers offer rooms, rides in outpouring of support for victims of Manchester attack

May 23, 2017, 5:53 AM ET
PHOTO: Fan leaves the Park Inn hotel in central Manchester, England, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. AP
Fan leaves the Park Inn hotel in central Manchester, England, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Over a dozen people were killed in an explosion following a Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena late Monday evening. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Strangers who jumped into action to offer help played a key role in the response to the deadly blast inside a crowded arena in Manchester, England that killed 22 and injured dozens more.

It was the U.K.'s deadliest terrorist attack since the 2005 London transit bombings but concerned residents didn't waste any time before rushing to the aid of lost, confused and injured concertgoers, including children who were separated from their parents.

"We have a long history in Greater Manchester of communities standing together during difficult times," Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said of the response.

Social media users began offering up extra rooms, couches, beds and food under the hashtag #RoomForManchester.

Manchester's mayor and a UK police forum spread the information around and encouraged anyone in need to take the offers for assistance.

Businesses in Manchester joined in welcoming anyone in need of a safe place to stay.

The social media posts included heartbreaking pleas for information about missing friends and loved ones.

Rock legend and founding member of Joy Division Peter Hook tweeted out that his daughter returned home safely from the concert.