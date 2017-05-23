Strangers offer rooms, rides in outpouring of support for victims of Manchester attack

Strangers who jumped into action to offer help played a key role in the response to the deadly blast inside a crowded arena in Manchester, England that killed 22 and injured dozens more.

It was the U.K.'s deadliest terrorist attack since the 2005 London transit bombings but concerned residents didn't waste any time before rushing to the aid of lost, confused and injured concertgoers, including children who were separated from their parents.

"We have a long history in Greater Manchester of communities standing together during difficult times," Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said of the response.

Social media users began offering up extra rooms, couches, beds and food under the hashtag #RoomForManchester.

#roomformanchester we have a spare double bed and two sofas available if anybody needs a place tonight. Salford area, 5 min taxi from arena — Jesy (@iamjesyrae) May 22, 2017

I live 5 mins from the Manchester Arena. I have sofa bed, food/drink and phone chargers if anyone needs any help #roomformanchester — Nick Q (@QHNick) May 23, 2017

Manchester's mayor and a UK police forum spread the information around and encouraged anyone in need to take the offers for assistance.

If you are stranded in the area you can also follow #RoomForManchester where hotels and local people of our great city are offering refuge https://t.co/yaRwKMGwzV — Mayor Andy Burnham (@MayorofGM) May 23, 2017

#RoomForManchester is trending and people are offering lifts and rooms for the night for those in need ???????? — Police Community (@PolComForum) May 22, 2017

Businesses in Manchester joined in welcoming anyone in need of a safe place to stay.

Our hearts & prayers are with all of #Manchester this morning, following the devastating events of last night. ?? pic.twitter.com/XDKA5NTAVS — HI Manchester City (@HolidayInnMcr) May 23, 2017

The social media posts included heartbreaking pleas for information about missing friends and loved ones.

Very worried about 2 missing girls from Island of Barra who were in Manchester last night.

Laura MacIntyre & Eilidh MacLeod. Please Share pic.twitter.com/2gdFlmZGAs — Angus B MacNeil SNP (@AngusMacNeilSNP) May 23, 2017

Rock legend and founding member of Joy Division Peter Hook tweeted out that his daughter returned home safely from the concert.