A powerful suicide car bomb explosion rocked Afghanistan's capital Saturday morning, killing 17 and injuring 110, the country's health ministry said.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attacker was driving an ambulance.

Police in Kabul told ABC News that the explosion occurred near the entrance to the former building of the Interior Ministry at the end of Chicken Street, a popular thoroughfare for shopping.

Thick, dark smoke was seen rising into the sky.

Emergency Hospital, on the frontline of trauma care in Afghanistan and run by an Italian charity, confirmed it received at least 50 injured victims as a result of the blast.