Syrian drone shot down by US fighter jet

An armed pro-Syrian drone was shot down late Monday night by a U.S. Air Force F15E fighter after the drone was detected approaching U.S. military forces in southeastern Syria.

It is the second downing of a Syrian military aircraft this week. A Syrian Su-22 fighter was shot down on Sunday after it bombed local forces backed by the United States.

The Iranian-made drone was detected approaching U.S. military advisers working with local forces outside of the southeastern Syrian town of At Tanf, where the U.S. coalition trains rebel forces to fight ISIS.

The armed drone was determined to be a threat and was shot down by a U.S. Air Force F-15E.

Tensions have heightened in Syria following the downing on Sunday of a Syrian fighter jet that dropped bombs on local forces backed by the U.S. in the fight against ISIS.

That incident led Russia's defense ministry to declare that it would target any American or coalition aircraft that flew west of the Euphrates River.

After the warning the coalition announced that it would re-position its aircraft flying over Syria as a prudent measure.

Last week another Iranian-made drone flown by pro-regime forces was shot down after it dropped munitions close to U.S. and partner forces. The bomb landed a few hundred yards away and did not explode but the action was deemed a threat and the drone was shot down.

Recently, the Iranian-backed militia force has pushed into a deconfliction zone that surrounds the At Tanf garrison where training is conducted. The U.S. has conducted three airstrikes over the past month against those forces as they entered the deconfliction zone and moved toward At Tanf.