Time-lapse video captures power of Mayon volcano

A stunning time-lapse video captured smoke spewing of the Mayon volcano in the Philippines this week.

The volcano sent lava high into the air Tuesday, unleashing ash upon a town of 56,000 people, who rushed to evacuate, according to The Associated Press.

“The lava fountains reached 500 meters to 700 meters [about 1,640 to 3,000 feet] high and generated ash plumes that reached 2.5 kilometers to 3 kilometers [1.5 to 1.9 miles] above the crater,” according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Officials from PHIVOLCS raised the alert to four out of a possible five on Monday in response to the volcanic activity.

The AP reported Tuesday that a devastating eruption could be hours away.