Jan 23, 2018, 3:02 PM ET
VIDEO: The Mayon volcano in the Philippines erupted on Tuesday, releasing lava and ash upon a town of 56,000 villagers, according to the Associated Press.PlayABCNews.com
Time-lapse video captures power of Mayon volcano

A stunning time-lapse video captured smoke spewing of the Mayon volcano in the Philippines this week.

The volcano sent lava high into the air Tuesday, unleashing ash upon a town of 56,000 people, who rushed to evacuate, according to The Associated Press.

Violent explosion at the Philippines' most active volcano, 'hazardous' eruption expected

“The lava fountains reached 500 meters to 700 meters [about 1,640 to 3,000 feet] high and generated ash plumes that reached 2.5 kilometers to 3 kilometers [1.5 to 1.9 miles] above the crater,” according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Officials from PHIVOLCS raised the alert to four out of a possible five on Monday in response to the volcanic activity.

The AP reported Tuesday that a devastating eruption could be hours away.

