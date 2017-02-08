Top Putin Critic Found Guilty of Embezzlement, Barring Him From 2018 Presidential Run

A Russian court has found the country’s most prominent opposition leader guilty of embezzlement in what critics say is a political trial intended to prevent him from running against President Vladimir Putin next year.

Aleksei Navalny, 40, who made his name as an anti-corruption blogger chronicling the alleged ill-gotten gains of top officials, has become one of the leading figures in Russia’s beleaguered anti-Putin opposition. In December, he had declared his intention to run against Putin in the country's 2018 presidential election, saying that although he has no chance of winning it would be good for the country.

But on Wednesday, a court in the provincial city of Kirov found Navalny guilty of embezzling about $500,000 from local timber company Kirovles. The conviction now means Navalny is barred from running in the presidential election.

Navalny denies the charges, which he says are politically motivated.

It is the second time Navalny has been sentenced in what is known as the “Kirovles case,” which was ordered retried by Russia’s Supreme Court in November after the European Court of Human Rights found he had not been given a fair trial.

In Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Aleksei Vtyurin again found Navalny guilty in a verdict that appeared little changed from the last time, despite the European Court ruling. The sentence was still being read out Wednesday, with prosecutors asking for five years in prison.

The trial is the latest in a series of cases brought against Navalny, who has come to be viewed as the Kremlin’s most significant political opponent. In 2013, he led an unprecedented campaign to become Moscow’s mayor, gaining 27 percent of the vote despite being virtually shut out from Russian television and labeled a Western agent by pro-Kremlin media. In a first trial in Kirov in 2013, he was sentenced to five years of prison, but that sentence was converted to a suspended one after thousands took to the streets in Moscow in protest. Since then, Navalny was given another three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence in a separate case involving the French company Yves Rocher. Authorities have also jailed Navalny’s brother, who is not involved in politics, to allegedly persuade him to drop his opposition work, Navalny has claimed. Ahead of Wednesday’s verdict, Navalny’s supporters said they were sure he would be found guilty.

“You’re bringing good news, I hope,” Navalny told the judge as he entered the courtroom on Wednesday. The judge, laughing, said he would find out.

Charismatic and with a talent for media performance, Navalny has responded to the campaign against him by effectively trolling it, tweeting irreverently throughout the court hearing. Drawing attention to the similarity of Wednesday's verdict to the first, later discredited one, he wrote on Twitter: “It’s boring.”

The activist’s modern campaigns are something new for Russia, relying on social media and thousands of enthusiastic young volunteers. His adviswrs liked to say his Moscow mayoral run was modeled on U.S. President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign. Recently, Navalny’s group, the Fund for Combatting Corruption, has taken to flying drones with cameras over the vast mansions belonging to the Kremlin’s inner circle, worth far more than their published salaries.

Navalny’s campaign manager, Leonid Volkov, said they would proceed with the election run as planned and that they would appeal the verdict. Navalny has increasingly refused to obey the restrictions put on him, daring the Kremlin to punish him. Bailiffs brought him to Kirov from Moscow after he twice refused to attend the hearing.

This case against Navalny comes against a backdrop of mounting pressure for the Kremlin’s opponents in Russia. Another well-known opposition organizer, Vladimir Kara-Murza, is currently in a critical condition in a Moscow hospital after being poisoned by an unknown substance for the second time in two years. Boris Nemtsov, the country’s most high-profile opposition figure alongside Navalny, was shot dead by a gunman in front of the Kremlin in 2015. Other opposition leaders have been threatened or had embarrassing videos leaked of them.

Speaking with ABC News this week, Evgenia Kara-Murza, the poisoned activist’s wife, said that those like her husband and others believed they had to keep working despite the risks.

“That only by keeping silent, by running away, people lose,” she said. "When they stay, when they fight, no matter what -- like Boris Nemtsov did, like he does himself, like so many of his colleagues do -- only in this we can achieve something.”