Trump proposed White House meeting with Putin: Kremlin

President Donald Trump proposed hosting Vladimir Putin at the White House during a recent call with the Russian leader, a Kremlin aide told Russian media today.

"When our presidents we talking on the telephone, Trump proposed to hold a first meeting in Washington, in the White House,” Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said, according to the Russian news outlet RBC.

This is a developing story. Please check back in for updates.