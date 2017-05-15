US accuses Syria of killing thousands, burning bodies in crematorium

The U.S. is accusing the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad of killing thousands between 2011 and 2015 and using a crematorium to dispose of their bodies.

The Trump administration, which distributed new satellite images to the press, says the regime modified a building on its Saydnaya prison complex into a crematorium in 2013.

In making the accusations, Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Stuart Jones cited reports from international monitoring groups, the press, and U.S. intelligence.

Jones said that Russia and Iran may not have known about the crematorium.

However, he said they knew about Assad’s many other atrocities –- including chemical weapons attacks, extrajudicial killings, starvation, and indiscriminate airstrikes –- and have supported him.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.