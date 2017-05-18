US aircraft strikes pro-Assad forces in Syria

A U.S. aircraft conducted an airstrike Thursday on a pro-Assad regime militia convoy that appeared to be moving on a U.S. coalition training base in southeastern Syria, according to a U.S. official. A tank and several other vehicles were destroyed in the airstrike after the convoy ignored repeated warnings.

The airstrike occurred after a convoy of pro-Assad militia forces appeared to be headed toward at-Tanf, a town located near Syria's southeastern border with Iraq, according to the U.S. official. The U.S.-led coalition operates a training facility there for Syrian opposition forces fighting ISIS.

The pro-regime convoy had entered a so-called de-confliction zone to the northwest of at-Tanf and had apparently ignored Russian requests to turn away.

The coalition then dispatched aircraft to the area after it was deemed the convoy posed a threat to the coalition training facility.

Coalition aircraft flew a "show of force" above the convoy to force them to turn away and when that did not work they fired warning shots ahead of the convoy.

After the convoy did not turn away the aircraft dropped multiple munitions, destroying a tank and several other vehicles including bulldozers and front-end loaders.

In April, ISIS attacked the same garrison at al-Tanf, a move that also required coalition airstrikes.