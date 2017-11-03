US conducts 1st airstrikes against ISIS in Somalia

The United States military has conducted its first airstrikes against ISIS in Somalia, where the U.S. typically strikes against the al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab, according to a U.S. official.

American military drones conducted two airstrikes in northeastern Somalia targeting ISIS fighters, the official said.

These are the first American military strikes against ISIS, which has developed a small presence in the Horn of Africa.

The airstrikes were carried out under the authorities given to U.S. Africa Command in March by President Donald Trump.

Those authorities enabled offensive airstrikes in Somalia. Until then, U.S. airstrikes could only be used in self-defense situations on behalf of Somali and African Union troops.

The main target of U.S. airstrikes in Somalia is al Shabaab, which operates in southern and central Somalia.

The airstrikes were first reported by local press in Somalia.