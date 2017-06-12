US convoy hit by roadside bomb in eastern Afghanistan

A convoy of U.S. and Afghan personnel was struck by a roadside bomb and attacked with small arms fire on Monday in eastern Afghanistan.

The group returned fire in self-defense, and there were no U.S. casualties, according to a press release from U.S. Forces Afghanistan.

The attack happened in Nangarhar Province, the same area where three U.S. Army soldiers were killed and one was wounded over the weekend. The Taliban claimed responsibility for that incident, which is believed to have been an insider attack perpetrated by an Afghan army soldier.

U.S. Forces Afghanistan said it had "not received any official allegations of civilian casualties" regarding Monday's ambush.

However, a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar said at least three civilians were killed when the convoy returned fire, according to The New York Times.

"We take civilian casualties very seriously and all allegations are thoroughly investigated," U.S. Forces Afghanistan said in the press release.

There are 8,400 American troops training, advising and assisting the Afghan military in its fight against the Taliban.

ABC News' Luis Martinez contributed to this report.