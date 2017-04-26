US military begins installations of missile defenses in South Korea

In a surprise move, the U.S. military transferred key parts of a controversial anti-missile defense system into operational position overnight in Wednesday, drawing angry reaction from local residents near the site in Seongju, South Korea.

The Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense System, or THAAD, was originally scheduled to be installed after South Korea elects a new president on May 9, giving the next administration a chance to review the contentious missile defense system.

The site of the overnight maneuvers was located at a golf course in the country's south. The action comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and North Korea over the latter's nuclear and missile programs.