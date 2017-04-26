US Navy fires warning flare at Iranian vessel in Persian Gulf

Apr 26, 2017, 7:48 AM ET
PHOTO: In this May 26, 2004 file photo, the USS Mahan, a guided-missile destroyer, moves up the Hudson River in New York during Fleet Week.PlayEd Bailey/AP Photo
A U.S. guided-missile destroyer fired a flare in the direction of an Iranian Revolutionary Guard ship this week during an encounter in the Persian Gulf, a Navy official has confirmed to ABC News.

The "guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) had an unprofessional interaction with an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) vessel while transiting the international waters of the Arabian Gulf, April 24," the Naval Forces Central Command spokesman said of the Monday encounter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.