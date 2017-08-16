US service member killed in Afghanistan

An American service member has been killed in eastern Afghanistan as part of an operation against the ISIS affiliate in that country.

"One U.S. service member has died as a result of wounds suffered Wednesday during a partnered operation with U.S. and Afghan Forces in Eastern Afghanistan," said a statement from U.S. Forces Afghanistan.

"U.S and Afghan forces were also injured during the operation aimed at further reducing Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-Khorasan presence in Afghanistan," the statement continued. "The wounded personnel have been medically evacuated for treatment.

"Next of kin notifications are underway," added the statement. "More information will be released as appropriate"

Two U.S. soldiers were killed on Aug. 2 in Kandahar Province in southern Afghanistan, while four others were injured in the attack. Specialist Christopher Harris, 25, and Sgt. Jonathon Hunter, 23, both with the 82nd Airborne Division, were killed when their convoy was attacked by a suicide bomber.

The death of the American service member on Wednesday is the tenth this year. In 2016, nine American service members total were killed in action.

There are 8,400 American troops serving in Afghanistan advising and assisting the Afghan military in the fight against the Taliban and ISIS-Khorasan.

The fight against ISIS in eastern Afghanistan has grown in intensity over the past year as the Afghan military has carried out multiple offensive operations against the ISIS affiliate.

The Trump administration is currently discussing a new South Asia strategy that wraps up the U.S. military role in Afghanistan.

While there is the possibility the administration could send as many as 3,900 additional troops to Afghanistan, no decision has been made pending a strategic decision from Trump about the future U.S. military role in that country.

Earlier this week, Defense Secretary James Mattis said the administration was "very close" to a decision about a new strategy and that all options were on the table, including the complete withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.