US service member killed in Somalia

A U.S. service member died Thursday during a mission against al-Shabaab near Bari, Somalia, according to U.S. Africa Command.

U.S. forces were conducting an advise-and-assist mission about 40 miles west of Mogadishu, Somalia's capital, with members of the Somali National Army.

"Al-Shabaab presents a threat to Americans and American interests," U.S. Africa Command said in a statement today. "Al Shabaab's affiliate, al-Qaeda has murdered Americans; radicalizes and recruits terrorists and fighters in the United States; and attempts to conduct and inspire attacks against Americans, our allies and our interests around the world, including here at home.

"U.S. forces are assisting partner forces to counter al-Shabaab in Somalia to degrade the al-Qaeda affiliate's ability to recruit, train and plot external terror attacks throughout the region and in America," the statement added.

