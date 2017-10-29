The Army warrant officer who died after a helicopter crashed in Afghanistan was a decorated veteran of numerous military tours who was born in Oklahoma and was currently living in Alaska, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Chief Warrant Officer Jacob M. Sims, 36, of Juneau, Alaska, died from wounds sustained in the crash on Friday evening in Logar Province, Afghanistan, the Defense Department said in a statement Sunday.

Six other crew members were injured in the incident but were receiving medical treatment, according to a statement Saturday by Operation Resolute Support in Afghanistan. The crash wasn't the result of enemy action.

"Jacob lived by a creed that few understand and even fewer embody," said Col. Philip Ryan, commander of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment or SOAR in a statement. "He will not be forgotten and his legacy will endure through his family, friends, and fellow Nightstalkers."

A decorated veteran of numerous tours in Iraq, Afghanistan and, previously, Kosovo, Sims was trained as a Blackhawk helicopter pilot.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our comrade,” said Gen. John Nicholson, commander of Operation Resolute Support, in Saturday's statement. “Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the families and friends of our fallen comrade and those injured in this unfortunate event.”

ABC News' Luis Martinez contributed to this report.