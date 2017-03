Three U.S. Soldiers were wounded this afternoon when an Afghan soldier opened fire on them at a base in Helmand province, in Afghanistan, a military spokesman said.

Coalition security forces on the base killed the soldier to end the attack, and the U.S. soldiers are receiving medical treatment, U.S. Forces Afghanistan spokesman Capt. Bill Salvin said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

ABC News' Aleem Agha and Kirit Radia contributed to this report.