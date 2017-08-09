Vehicle hits 6 soldiers in Paris suburb

Six French soldiers were injured on Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck them in the Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, according to local authorities.

The soldiers were reportedly leaving an army barracks area near De Vedon, a public square, when the vehicle slammed into them and fled the scene, according to local authorities.

Two of the soldiers were seriously injured.

Levallois-Perret Mayor Patrick Balkany said it appeared to a "deliberate" attack.

Authorities said police were still searching for the vehicle and driver as of early Wednesday morning.