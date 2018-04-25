Verdict expected in case where journalist died after visiting inventor's submarine

A murder case that shocked Denmark is due to end today when a verdict is passed on whether Danish inventor Peter Madsen tortured and murdered Swedish journalist Kim Wall aboard his submarine.

In mid-August 2017, Wall disappeared after boarding Madsen's submarine while researching a story. Her remains were later found in plastic bags in the Bay of Koge, southwest of Copenhagen, but an autopsy has not been able to establish a specific cause of death.

The prosecutor has said Madsen "brought a saw, knife, sharpened screw drivers, straps, strips and pipes" aboard his submarine as part of a plan to kill Wall.

The charges against Madsen include murder, indecent handling of a corpse and "sexual relations other than intercourse of a particularly dangerous nature." The prosecutor is asking for a life sentence for Madsen and that he's locked up in a mental facility. People who receive a life sentence in Denmark spend 16 years in prison on average.

"This is a very unusual and extremely brutal case which has had tragic consequences for Kim Wall and her relatives," Copenhagen Police Special Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen said in a statement.

Madsen denies abusing and killing Wall, but has pleaded guilty to indecent handling of a corpse. His defense lawyer said he should only be found guilty of indecent handling of a corpse, which carries a jail term of up to six months in Denmark. She said the prosecutor hasn't proved Madsen murdered Wall.

Wall graduated with a bachelor's degree in international relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science. She then obtained a dual master's degree in journalism and international relations from Columbia University in New York City.

She traversed the globe to cover stories about, as she described, "the undercurrents of rebellion." Before her death, she reported on identity, gender, pop-culture, social justice and foreign policy from China, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Haiti, North Korea, India as well as the United States and the Marshall Islands.