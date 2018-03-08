Murder trial for man accused of killing journalist aboard submarine begins today

Copenhagen — Mar 8, 2018, 1:42 AM ET
PHOTO:A 2015 file photo of the Swedish journalist Kim Wall. PlayTom Wall via AP Photo
The murder trial for the man accused of killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall is set to get underway today in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Peter Madsen, a Danish inventor, is charged with murder and indecent handling of a corpse for allegedly killing Wall aboard his submarine in mid-August last year. He has pleaded guilty to the latter but denies killing Wall, saying she died in an accident.

PHOTO: The submarine UC3 Nautilus is lifted onto a block truck from the salvage ship Vina with the help of a container crane in Copenhagens Harbor, Denmark,August 12, 2013.Jens Noergaard Larsen/EPA
The submarine UC3 Nautilus is lifted onto a block truck from the salvage ship Vina with the help of a container crane in Copenhagen's Harbor, Denmark,August 12, 2013.

Wall, 30, was initially declared missing after boarding Madsen's submarine, but her dismembered body was later found.

Madsen, who has offered shifting explanations in the case, is accused of binding and abusing Wall before killing her and mutilating the body.

PHOTO: Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen addresses the media in front of the District Court of Copenhagen, Sept. 5. 2017. A Danish judge has extended the detention of Peter Madsen, the inventor suspected in the death of Swedish freelance journalist Kim Wall.Jens Dresling/Ritzau via AP Photo
Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen addresses the media in front of the District Court of Copenhagen, Sept. 5. 2017. A Danish judge has extended the detention of Peter Madsen, the inventor suspected in the death of Swedish freelance journalist Kim Wall.

A verdict is expected on April 25.

