Murder trial for man accused of killing journalist aboard submarine begins today

The murder trial for the man accused of killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall is set to get underway today in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Peter Madsen, a Danish inventor, is charged with murder and indecent handling of a corpse for allegedly killing Wall aboard his submarine in mid-August last year. He has pleaded guilty to the latter but denies killing Wall, saying she died in an accident.

Jens Noergaard Larsen/EPA

Wall, 30, was initially declared missing after boarding Madsen's submarine, but her dismembered body was later found.

Madsen, who has offered shifting explanations in the case, is accused of binding and abusing Wall before killing her and mutilating the body.

Jens Dresling/Ritzau via AP Photo

A verdict is expected on April 25.