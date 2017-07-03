Video shows Iraqi forces retaking hospital from ISIS in Mosul

Video shows Iraqi Security Forces raising their national flag over the al Jamuri hospital in Mosul after retaking the building from ISIS fighters.

The undated video was shared on Twitter by the U.S.-led, anti-ISIS coalition on Monday.

Last week, the coalition said the hospital was one of two remaining ISIS holdouts inside the city, which Iraqis and their partners have battled for eight months to recapture from ISIS.

Col. Ryan Dillon, the coalition's spokesman, described the hospital to reporters on Thursday as an 11-story "killing tower" that ISIS had used to target civilians fleeing the city.

Significant - #ISIS used this hopsital to gun down and murder 100s of civlians trying to flee. Small pocket in Old City remains #DefeatDaesh https://t.co/99jL1feNKT — OIR Spokesman (@OIRSpox) July 3, 2017

Dillon called the retaking of the hospital "significant," saying only a "small pocket" of ISIS fighters remain in Mosul's Old City.

He said last week that the liberation of Mosul was only "days," not weeks, away.