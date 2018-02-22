Video shows police officer catching boy who fell from third-story building

Dramatic footage has emerged of three police officers in Egypt who helped catch a boy who fell from the third floor of a building last week.

In the town of Asyut, south of Cairo, on Feb. 17, a 5-year-old child was dangling from the balcony of an apartment, trying to cling to a wall, before slipping and tumbling, according to the Ministry of Interior.

Three police officers, Camille Fathi Good, 45, Hassan Sayed Ali, 38, and Sabri Mahrous Azis, 39, spotted the child as he was dangling, struggling to hold on, and grabbed a carpet to hopefully catch him.

But the boy quickly fell, and one of the officers had to catch him in his arms.

That officer sustained injuries and was treated a local hospital.